Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.14% of Verisk Analytics worth $46,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 107.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after buying an additional 1,189,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 233.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,737,000 after buying an additional 1,080,935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,258,000 after buying an additional 950,247 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13,049.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 512,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,483,000 after buying an additional 508,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $82,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

VRSK traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,533. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.11.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,201,397 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

