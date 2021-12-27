Rathbone Brothers plc Has $114.11 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,692 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for about 1.2% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $114,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,644,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $818,659,000 after purchasing an additional 643,304 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,575,795 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $449,369,000 after purchasing an additional 426,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $283.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,714. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock worth $1,284,780 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

