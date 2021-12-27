Rathbone Brothers plc Has $154.16 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,938,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,909 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.7% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.07% of Coca-Cola worth $154,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,797 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.52. 68,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,903,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.51. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $58.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

