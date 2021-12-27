Rathbone Brothers plc Has $29.98 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.11% of WEC Energy Group worth $29,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 70.6% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.74. 3,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,323. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

