Raymond James & Associates Buys 36,859 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,859 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.41% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $34,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth $50,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $123.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 135.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,455 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

