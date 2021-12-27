Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,293,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.21% of VICI Properties worth $36,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 59.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 32.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 30.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,429,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,356,000 after buying an additional 331,233 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 4,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 16,630 shares of company stock worth $474,742 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

