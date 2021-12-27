Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,493 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.96% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $23,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 559,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000.

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $32.94 on Monday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $34.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

