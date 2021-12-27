Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $24,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,313,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $297.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.43. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $238.04 and a 1 year high of $298.85.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

