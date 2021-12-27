Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $21.25 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,228 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,244 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $21,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,710,000 after buying an additional 50,677 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after buying an additional 174,010 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 476.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after buying an additional 326,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $56.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.19. General Motors has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.