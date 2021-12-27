Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $22.76 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,558 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.95% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakhurst Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after buying an additional 494,603 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,230,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,488,000 after buying an additional 335,926 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,304,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after buying an additional 260,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,275,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,121,000 after buying an additional 253,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $21.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

