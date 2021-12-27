Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fastenal worth $22,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 16.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Fastenal by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $62.59 on Monday. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $64.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average of $55.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.