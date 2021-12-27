Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,095 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $21,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,645 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.8% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 30,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 48,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $42.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $43.71.

