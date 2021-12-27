Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Apple (AAPL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL):

12/22/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “top pick” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

12/14/2021 – Apple was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

12/13/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/8/2021 – Apple had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

12/8/2021 – Apple was given a new $142.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/7/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Apple was given a new $132.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/6/2021 – Apple is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.

11/24/2021 – Apple was given a new $142.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/24/2021 – Apple was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/23/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $163.99 to $164.79. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/9/2021 – Apple was given a new $142.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $163.99 to $164.79. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) – Don’t Forget the Long Wait Times for the iPhone 13” and dated October 29, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

11/2/2021 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apple’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results reflected supply chain constraints due to industry-wide silicon shortages and COVID-related manufacturing disruptions. Nevertheless, continued momentum in the Services and robust performance from iPhone, iPad, Mac and Wearables contributed strongly to the quarterly results. Apple did not provide revenue guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, given the uncertainty around the impact of the pandemic. It expects supply chain constrains to hurt top-line in a much larger way as compared with fourth-quarter. Iexpects revenues for each product category to grow on a year-over-year basis, except for iPad, which is expected to decline year over year due to supply constraints. Services growth rate is expected to decline sequentially. Shares have underperformed the S&P 500 year to date.”

10/29/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Apple is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $142.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2021 – Apple was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $176.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

