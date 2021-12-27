Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.5% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $53,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.75.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $625.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $627.12 and its 200 day moving average is $608.98.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

