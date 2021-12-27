Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Up to $16.38

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.38, but opened at $16.97. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 323 shares traded.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $609.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.45.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. Renalytix AI had a negative net margin of 1,717.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNLX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its stake in Renalytix AI by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Renalytix AI by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Renalytix AI by 6,353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 58,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 57,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

