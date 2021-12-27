Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will report sales of $148.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.00 million. Renasant reported sales of $170.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $643.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $635.10 million to $651.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $591.03 million, with estimates ranging from $581.90 million to $606.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Renasant in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Renasant in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

RNST stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Renasant has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.