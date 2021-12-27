Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Repligen by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $1,932,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,718,000 after purchasing an additional 35,724 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Repligen by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

Shares of RGEN opened at $264.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.02 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.74.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Repligen’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

