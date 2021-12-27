Retail Value Inc. to Issue None Dividend of $3.27 (NYSE:RVI)

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 3.27 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th.

Retail Value has a payout ratio of -74.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

RVI opened at $6.29 on Monday. Retail Value has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $132.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $98,277,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Retail Value by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 223,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Retail Value from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

About Retail Value

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

