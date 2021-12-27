Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $29,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $449,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 691,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 555,431 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $242.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $243.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

