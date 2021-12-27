Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 402.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,144,973 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 917,079 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $237,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in NVIDIA by 311.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 75,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after acquiring an additional 57,369 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in NVIDIA by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 11,731 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $296.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.23. The stock has a market cap of $741 billion, a PE ratio of 91.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

