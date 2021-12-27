Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.22% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $31,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock opened at $283.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $318.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.75.

In related news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.50, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,305 shares of company stock worth $15,676,312. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

