Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,560 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $27,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

