Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,722 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.25% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $22,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JEF opened at $38.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.93. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

