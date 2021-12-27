Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,391 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $22,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

NYSE:MSI opened at $262.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.60 and a 12-month high of $266.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

