Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.24% of Builders FirstSource worth $25,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,496 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,368,000 after buying an additional 2,879,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,128,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,705,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,409,000 after acquiring an additional 783,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,709,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $82.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $82.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.