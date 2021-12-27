Reviewing Boston Therapeutics (BTHE) and The Competition

Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: BTHE) is one of 909 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Boston Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boston Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Therapeutics $10,000.00 -$910,000.00 -0.33 Boston Therapeutics Competitors $1.69 billion $121.72 million 0.41

Boston Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Boston Therapeutics. Boston Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Boston Therapeutics has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,585.47% Boston Therapeutics Competitors -4,189.03% -129.55% -14.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Boston Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Therapeutics Competitors 5269 19447 41830 798 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 76.67%. Given Boston Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Boston Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boston Therapeutics competitors beat Boston Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Boston Therapeutics

Boston Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel compounds based on complex carbohydrate chemistry. Its products are designed to help manage blood sugar, treat pre-diabetes, and diabetes related pathologies. Its drug candidates comprises of BTI320, BTI-410, and IPOXYN. The company was founded by David Platt and Kenneth A. Tassey Jr. on August 24, 2009 and is headquartered in Lawrence, MA.

