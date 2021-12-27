Reviewing Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) & Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Flushing Financial and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flushing Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flushing Financial and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial $275.37 million 2.70 $34.67 million $2.13 11.40 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $49.67 million 4.00 $10.02 million $0.94 17.02

Flushing Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation. Flushing Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Flushing Financial and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial 23.28% 13.26% 1.06% Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 21.41% 5.89% 0.94%

Volatility and Risk

Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.8% of Flushing Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Flushing Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Flushing Financial pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Flushing Financial beats Richmond Mutual Bancorporation on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S. government securities, corporate fixed-income securities and other marketable securities. The company was founded on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Uniondale, NY.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the holding company of First Bank Richmond. It aims to own all of the outstanding shares of capital stock of First Bank Richmond The bank company was founded in 1887 and the bank holding was formed in February 2019 and is headquartered in Richmond, IN.

