Roble Belko & Company Inc Decreases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,083 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 4.5% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $22,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,240,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,182,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,795,000 after buying an additional 26,165 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,137,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,134,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,102,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,953,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,819,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $112.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.86. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $88.78 and a 1-year high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

