Roble Belko & Company Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $219.55 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $171.48 and a 12-month high of $221.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.94.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.