Roble Belko & Company Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $235,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $33.55 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $36.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.