Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 1,330 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,727 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,666,000 after purchasing an additional 156,870 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,607 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,676,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,740,000 after acquiring an additional 387,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,473 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.46 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.