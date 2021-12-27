Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Receives $277.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $277.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROG opened at $272.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.64. Rogers has a 12 month low of $147.60 and a 12 month high of $273.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.71.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rogers will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

