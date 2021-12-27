Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Sells 57,163 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,163 shares during the period. Ryanair makes up approximately 1.7% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned about 0.41% of Ryanair worth $103,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 638.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 532.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the third quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $104.84 on Monday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.