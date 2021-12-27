Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) vs. Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Head-To-Head Review

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) and Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ryan Specialty Group and Kering, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 Kering 0 3 10 0 2.77

Ryan Specialty Group presently has a consensus target price of $34.88, suggesting a potential downside of 11.35%. Given Ryan Specialty Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty Group is more favorable than Kering.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Kering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty Group 1.46% 104.08% 2.60% Kering N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Kering shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Kering’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty Group $1.02 billion 4.25 $68.10 million N/A N/A Kering $14.96 billion 6.55 $2.46 billion N/A N/A

Kering has higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of corporate departments and headquarters teams’ shared services that provide services to brands; sustainability department, and sourcing department. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

