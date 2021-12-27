Safe Haven Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.70 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $19.86 million and $1.70 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

