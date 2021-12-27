SafeCapital (SCAP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 35.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. SafeCapital has a market cap of $29,880.66 and approximately $19.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 94.6% against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00030141 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000652 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000050 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.