Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.71

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 2026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

SFSHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Safestore presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

