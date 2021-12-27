salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 466,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $114,015,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in salesforce.com by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 167,127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.

salesforce.com stock opened at $253.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.34 billion, a PE ratio of 139.86, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total transaction of $1,174,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $204,948.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 516,634 shares of company stock worth $146,596,727. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

