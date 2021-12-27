Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc cut its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 204.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $50.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $51.21.

