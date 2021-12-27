Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,999 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $22,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX opened at $113.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.05. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

