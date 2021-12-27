Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 432,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,694 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $23,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Astec Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Astec Industries by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Astec Industries by 20.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after acquiring an additional 49,179 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASTE opened at $69.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.34. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

ASTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

