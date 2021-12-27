Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,686 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $112.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.73 and its 200 day moving average is $114.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

