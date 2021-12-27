Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,686 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Starbucks by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,553 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Starbucks by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 402,635 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 202,284 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,518 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,716 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $112.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

