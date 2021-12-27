Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $16.24 Million Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,088 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $16,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $33.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

