Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $19.77 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,473 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $19,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $1,020,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 64.2% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $93.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

