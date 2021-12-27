Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $39.10 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,594 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.56% of Chart Industries worth $39,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Chart Industries by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

GTLS stock opened at $157.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.48. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.