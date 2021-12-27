Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $37,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $473.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

