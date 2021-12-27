Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 112,608 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,608 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Under Armour worth $18,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,120,000 after buying an additional 293,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,621,000 after buying an additional 621,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Under Armour by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,222,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 2.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,770,000 after buying an additional 146,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Under Armour by 1.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,985,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,289,000 after buying an additional 51,622 shares during the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $20.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. Wedbush started coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Under Armour from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.96.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth.

