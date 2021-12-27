Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.34% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $26,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total transaction of $7,643,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $103,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $133.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.45. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.35 and a twelve month high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

