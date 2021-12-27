Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $21,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,025,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,919,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,140 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,612,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $579,722,000 after acquiring an additional 818,615 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A stock opened at $157.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.41. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,428 shares of company stock worth $18,843,895 in the last three months.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.